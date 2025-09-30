Security Bank names Victor Lee as next CEO

Security Bank Corp. is set to undergo a leadership transition as it announced the appointment of Victor Lee Meng Teck as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Lee will succeed Sanjiv Vohra, who has led the bank since 2019 and will assume the role of Senior Advisor to the Board after the transition. Vohra will continue as CEO until Lee’s appointment takes effect.

A Singaporean banker, Lee brings more than three decades of leadership experience across Asia. He previously served as CEO of CIMB Singapore and CEO of Growth Markets for CIMB Bank Berhad, where he oversaw revenue growth and operational improvements that strengthened customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

Vohra’s tenure at Security Bank began just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the headwinds, he drove a broad transformation program that strengthened the bank’s digital platforms, customer-first strategies, and sustainability agenda. Under his leadership, Security Bank enhanced its reputation as an Employer of Choice and repositioned itself for long-term profitability.

Security Bank Chairman Cirilo Noel credited Vohra for his role in navigating one of the most challenging periods in recent history and expressed confidence that Lee’s appointment will ensure continuity and growth.

Founded in 1951, Security Bank is one of the country’s leading universal banks. As of June 2025, it reported P1.15 trillion in total assets, operating 361 branches and 637 self-service machines nationwide. The bank has consistently earned industry recognition, including Best Commercial Bank for SMEs (Domestic) by FinanceAsia, SME Bank of the Year – Philippines by Asian Banking & Finance, and Best for High-Net-Worth in the Philippines by Euromoney/Asiamoney for five consecutive years.

The leadership change comes as the Philippine banking sector faces mounting competition in digital services, rising customer expectations, and the challenge of aligning growth with sustainability. By bringing in Lee, Security Bank signals its focus on leveraging regional expertise and continuing its trajectory of innovation and client-centric growth.