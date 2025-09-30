Search underway for 5-year-old swept away in Kalinga river

BAGUIO CITY—Search teams are scouring the Pasil River after a five-year-old boy drowned in the morning of 30 September 2025.

According to the Pasil Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the drowning occurred around 9:20 a.m. The victim was with two 8-year-old friends when the three proceeded to the Pasil River.

The victim was swept away by the current while playing in the water. His companions reported the incident to the Cagaluan Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC).

A river watch and search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched along the Pasil River, conducted by a joint team from the BFP Pasil, PNP Pasil, Pasil MDRRMC, and the Cagaluan BDRRMC.

The assistance of the Kalinga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Tabuk City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) was also solicited by the Pasil authorities to boost the ongoing search. Kalinga Governor James Edduba immediately instructed the Kalinga PDRRMO to respond to the request.

