Sara Duterte backs Guteza’s testimony

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday expressed her belief that former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez received kickbacks from government flood control projects, corroborating claims made by the former security consultant of Ako Bikol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co.

“Nang ako'y tanungin kaninang umaga kung naniniwala ba ako sa mga pahayag ukol sa sangkatutak na mga maleta ng perang hinahatid umano sa bahay ni Martin Romualdez, ang naging sagot ko ay 'Oo'. Oo, sapagkat ito ay tugma sa mga napabalita na noong pagtanggap niya ng suhol,” Duterte said in a statement.

“His [Romualdez] name has surfaced time and again whenever questions of corruptions are raised. Even in the Delaware Court proceedings involving the Okada Manila casino, evidence was presented that he was the 'common friend' used to intervene, with references to heavy luggage brought to him as part of a dubious bargain,” she added.

Duterte cited the Delaware Court ruling in 26 Capital Corp v Tiger Resort Asia LTD, docketed as C.A. No. 2023-0128-JTL, noting that Romualdez’s name appeared no less than 17 times across several pages of the decision.

“In sum, the Court refused to be swayed by the implausible claim that the 'heavy luggage' delivered to Martin Romualdez only contained documents,” she said.

“These are not mere coincidences — they form a disturbing pattern. At itong disturbing pattern na ito ang nagbibigay ng kredibilidad sa testimonya ni Sgt. Guteza ukol sa mga maleta ng 'basura' na inihahatid kay Martin Romualdez linggo-linggo,” Duterte added.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on September 25, Co’s former security consultant Orly Regala Guteza alleged personally delivering luggage containing money to the residences of Co and Romualdez.

Duterte also criticized President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for appointing his cousin Romualdez as House Speaker despite the Delaware Court ruling.

“Sadly, President Marcos continues to display this flawed judgment — by merely changing the leadership in both Houses of Congress, while keeping a stranglehold on the flood-control probe through the creation of what is supposed to be an 'Independent' Commission on Infrastructure that is clearly under his control,” she said.

“One day, the floodwaters of truth and accountability will flow all the way to Malacañan. And on that day, the Filipino people will finally decide that we deserve better,” Duterte added.

The Vice President further accused Romualdez of receiving kickbacks from illegal gambling, in addition to flood control projects.

“Hindi lang sa flood control. Pati sa illegal gambling tumatanggap sila. Si Martin Romualdez. So hindi lang siya sa flood control,” Duterte said.

“Baka kasi ‘yung tao na nagtrabaho nung basura, flood control ‘yung pera na tina-transport nila. Pero marami pang iba pang mga sources ng corruption na dine-deliver,” she added.

Duterte declined to reveal the source of the information, citing concerns for the staffer’s safety.

“‘Yung mga… ayoko sabihin kasi tatanggalin nila. Pag sinabi ko, tatanggalin nila 'yung tao,” she said.