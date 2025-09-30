Remulla denies Romualdez is outside DOJ flood control probe

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday dismissed allegations that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez is not under investigation in connection with alleged anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects.

“That’s not true. You know, in cases like this, we don’t really speak until the witnesses come forward,” Remulla said, responding to the privilege speech delivered by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday.

The DOJ chief said liability issues are still being studied but emphasized that decisions within the House of Representatives fall under the Speaker’s discretion.

“(Ako Bicol Rep.) Zaldy Co, as chairman of the appropriations committee, it’s well known that it’s the Speaker’s choice. We all know that. I came from Congress, so I know. That’s the person the Speaker trusts—that’s why he put him there,” he said.

Remulla reiterated that the DOJ investigation into DPWH transactions is impartial.

“No one will be spared since this matter is for the people. It’s not personal; it goes beyond friendships, school ties, and fraternal connections. It’s already beyond all that,” he said.

He explained that he recently met with DOJ leadership to coordinate the investigation, which he admitted has been complex and slow-moving.

“I need everybody’s help in studying the universe of cases that have to be filed involving DPWH-MS, flood control, and other forms of corruption linked to DPWH. We’re trying to make sense of all of it. We’re already on our nth draft of the diagram mapping out the interrelationships. We’re laying out how the crimes were structured,” he said.

Remulla said the DOJ is carefully weighing which individuals may later serve as state witnesses, stressing that the process cannot be rushed.

“They are not yet at the stage of identifying state witnesses. We’re looking at the most guilty, the less guilty, the least guilty, and those who will need to testify in court to clinch the government’s case,” he said.

The testimonies surfacing so far have not yet been placed under witness protection. “We’re discussing a lot of things, but we need more information. This can’t be rushed. The process of securing witnesses must ultimately benefit the public,” Remulla added.

He also confirmed that restitution talks are hampered because respondents’ assets have been frozen. “We can’t proceed because their funds have already been frozen. So, it depends on that,” he explained.

On the matter of surprise witness Orly Gutesa, Remulla said the DOJ has yet to make contact, as there has been no communication from the Senate about him. “We’re just hoping he’s okay and that he can shed light on this affidavit. But since evidence has already been presented, the party that produced the witness should be responsible for him,” he said.