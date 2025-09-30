Remembering National Artist Larry Alcala on Museums and Galleries Month

Would he care to? Or he would be overwhelmed and just quietly proclaim the country and its people doomed and hopeless?

What triggered us to recall today the brilliant and Pinoy-loving Alcala is the fact that we are celebrating this October the Museums and Galleries Month as spearheaded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Museums are repositories of what a people are, their best and their worst.

We are not aware of other Pinoy artists who have mastered the art of rendering Filipino foibles the way Alcala had. That mastery is certainly among the reasons he was posthumously named National Artist for Visual Arts in 2019. Since he was connected with newspapers and komiks (graphic vignettes and illustrated novels) in Tagalog/Filipino, he seemed to have never bothered with the peculiarities of foreigners in the country, though it is possible that he had hand-drawn vignettes of interactions between the Pinoys and the foreigners in the country and in the diaspora. A substantial bulk of his works are preserved in Museo Sanso in San Juan, where he is occasionally featured, to remind Pinoys how great they can be in little ways — may it be every day or on special occasions.

How we have survived so far the treachery of our perversely greedy infrastructure contractors and government officials is worth instilling into works of art as rendered by Alcala or someone following his worthy footsteps. (But then we hope the grandchildren of this era’s network of thieves in public works and other government agencies do not follow their stealing grandparents; some of the adult children are the dummies in the firms of their robber parents!)

Museo ng Muntinlupa

Did you know that Muntinlupa City has an official museum?