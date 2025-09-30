Prayers sought for collapsed shrine in Cebu

Prayers sought for centuries-old shrine in Daanbantayan, Cebu after it partially collapsed following a 6.7-magnitude quake that hit the province on Tuesday night, 30 September,

In a Facebook post, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Rosa de Lima said the parish, especially its facade, has been partially destroyed.

"We humbly implore everyone in the entire Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu and the rest of the Philippines to please pray for all of us in Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, and San Remigio," the church said.

"We are in a state of calamity especially in Daanbantayan."

Meanwhile, its blessed sacrament and the retablo image of Santa Raso is left unscathed.

Following the incident, the church announced the cancellation of all its weekeday and Sunday masses until further notice.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Rosa de Lima is the first church dedicated to Saint Rose of Lima, the first canonized saint from the Americas, in Cebu and the Philippines.

Founded in 1858, the church is known for its well-preserved heritage architecture and serves as a significant religious site in the region.