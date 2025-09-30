PNP to establish MVCD satellite office in Subic Bay Freeport

Subic Bay Freeport — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will establish a Motor Vehicle Clearance Division (MVCD) satellite office inside this Freeport to prevent the illegal exit of unregistered vehicles.

The initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) at the SBMA administration building on 29 September 2025.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said the establishment of the MVCD office will strengthen efforts to secure the Freeport from unscrupulous individuals attempting to use the ecozone to move stolen or alarmed vehicles.

Aliño signed the MOA alongside Lt. Col. Jansky Andrew S. Jaafar, Officer-In-Charge of the PNP-HPG’s MVCD.

Jaafar explained that the MVCD is tasked with issuing motor vehicle clearances, which are primarily required for the transfer of ownership of used vehicles to ensure they are not stolen or linked to criminal activity.

The new satellite office will issue Motor Vehicle Clearance Certificates (MVCC) in compliance with Land Transportation Office (LTO) requirements. It will also maintain a Vehicle Information Management System (VIMS) to track alarmed or stolen vehicles. In such cases, the MVCD will notify the SBMA, especially when attempts are made to register flagged vehicles by Freeport locators or residents.

Chairman Aliño emphasized that the office will add another layer of protection for the Subic Bay Freeport.

“The SBMA is more than willing to work hand-in-hand with other government agencies in ensuring the safety and security within and around the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, and deter people from conducting illegal activities in the area,” he said.

The MVCD satellite office is expected to enhance law enforcement coordination, safeguard economic activities in Subic Bay, and reassure investors of the ecozone’s security.