PNP submits new evidence to DOJ in missing Sabungeros case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has turned over new evidence to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the high-profile disappearance of individuals linked to online sabong (cockfighting) operations.

PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has already submitted five flash drives and fresh witness affidavits to DOJ prosecutors overseeing the preliminary investigation.

Narrates said the new evidence forms part of a wider effort to build what the PNP describes as a “strong and credible case” against those allegedly involved in the disappearance of over 30 sabungeros, or online cockfighting enthusiasts, dating back as far as 2021.

“This is part of our continuing effort to build a strong and credible case. These documents contain additional pieces of evidence gathered through painstaking investigation,” Narrates said.

“While we cannot disclose details due to the sensitivity of the case, we believe they will help establish accountability and aid in the identification of those responsible.”

The latest materials are part of the PNP’s support for charges of murder and kidnapping with serious illegal detention, which have been filed against businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto, and several others.

The PNP’s actions follow a directive from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and guidance from Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the case, which has seen little resolution despite multiple investigations and Senate inquiries.

Nartatez reiterated the PNP’s commitment to the families of the missing individuals.

“We assure the families of the missing sabungeros that the PNP remains fully committed to pursuing this case until justice is achieved,” he said.

“We recognize their long and painful wait for answers, and we continue to exert all efforts to bring closure.”

The PNP noted that the pace of progress is subject to the judicial process but emphasized that it remains in close coordination with the DOJ and is exhausting all possible leads.

“The PNP operates on the principle that no one is above the law,” Nartatez said. “We will not allow power or connections to interfere with the investigation or the pursuit of justice.”