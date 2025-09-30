PNP releases new evidence on sabungero case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday handed over new evidence to the Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile disappearance of individuals linked to e-sabong.

PNP acting chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has submitted five flash drives and fresh witness affidavits to prosecutors overseeing the preliminary investigation.

Nartatez described the new evidence as part of a continuing effort to build a “strong and credible case” against those allegedly involved in the disappearance of over 30 sabungeros, or online cockfighting enthusiasts, dating back to 2021.

“This is part of our continuing effort to build a strong and credible case. These documents contain additional pieces of evidence gathered through painstaking investigation,” Nartatez said. “While we cannot disclose details due to the sensitivity of the case, we believe they will help establish accountability and aid in the identification of those responsible.”

The new materials support charges of murder and kidnapping with serious illegal detention that have been filed against businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto and several others.

This follows the directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the case, which has seen little resolution despite multiple investigations and Senate inquiries.