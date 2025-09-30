PNP forms tracker teams to enforce arrest warrant in Barayuga slay

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed dedicated tracker teams to enforce arrest warrants issued against several high-profile suspects in connection with the 2020 killing of retired police general and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Warren Barayuga.

PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced the move on Tuesday following an order from the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court to arrest those still at large in the controversial case.

Narrates said the initiative comes as part of a directive from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure the swift and impartial enforcement of judicial orders.

“The Philippine National Police respects and upholds the order of the Mandaluyong court,” he noted. “We are duty-bound to implement lawful orders issued by our courts, and the PNP is already preparing to carry out the necessary procedures to serve the warrant of arrest.”

The Mandaluyong RTC Branch 279 issued warrants for the arrest of former PCSO General Manager Sandra Cam’s son, Marco Martin Garma; retired police colonel and ex-NAPOLCOM commissioner Edilberto Leonardo; Lt. Col. Santie Fuentes Mendoza; dismissed policeman Nelson Enriquez Mariano; and Jeremy Causapin. All face charges of murder and frustrated murder related to Barayuga’s death.

In a House hearing last year, Mendoza testified that Leonardo and Garma ordered the killing under the guise of an anti-drug operation. Mendoza said he participated out of fear, citing the influence and authority of the accused.

Nartatez confirmed that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with regional police offices and intelligence units, is spearheading efforts to track down and arrest the suspects.

“I have already directed the Director of CIDG to create tracker teams to implement the arrest warrant. Other units were instructed to assist,” he said.

He assured the public that due process would be strictly followed.

“The PNP is committed to swift and decisive action, with due consideration for the rights of all parties involved. Our priority is to bring the suspects before the proper court without delay,” he said.

Nartatez emphasized that accountability remains a core principle of the PNP, regardless of the individuals' rank or former positions.

“The PNP has always maintained that the rule of law must prevail at all times,” said Nartatez.

“The issuance of these warrants is a reminder that justice is not blind, and the PNP will carry out its mandate without fear or favor,” he added.