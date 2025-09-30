Pinoy seafarer possible victim in Gulf attack

A Filipino seafarer may be among the victims of the attack on the Dutch-flagged Minervagracht vessel, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday.

The ship, carrying 19 crew members, was reportedly attacked with an explosive device in the Gulf of Aden. As of press time, the vessel was reported drifting.

The seafarers were rescued by helicopter, according to Aspides, the military operation of the European Union in the Red Sea tasked with responding to Houthi engagements in the area.

“The Department of Migrant Workers is deeply saddened and concerned by the reported attack on the Minervagracht, a Dutch-flagged cargo vessel, while in the Gulf of Aden,” the DMW said.

“According to reports, several crew members were injured and had to be evacuated, including a possible Filipino seafarer,” it added in the statement sent to reporters.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the ship’s operator, employer, manning agencies and the Department of Foreign Affairs to verify the identities of the crew members aboard the Minervagracht.

Should a Filipino seafarer be identified as a victim, the DMW said it is ready to provide medical assistance, repatriation when necessary, counseling and psychological support, as well as legal aid and other needed support for the seafarer and his family.

The DMW assured the families of seafarers and all overseas Filipino workers that it is monitoring the situation and their condition overseas and is ready to help.

“You are not alone. The government is with you, the DMW is with you. We are working wholeheartedly to ensure your safety and well-being,” the DMW said.

According to reports, it is not yet clear whether the attack was carried out by Houthi rebels. The Minervagracht’s last position before the explosion was about 128 nautical miles southeast of the port of Aden in Yemen.