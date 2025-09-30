PICC reopens; landmark meets modernity

In his speech, Marcos paid tribute to the people who brought the PICC to life and reminded everyone of its place in the story of the Filipino.

“As we open the newly renovated PICC, we revisit a chapter of our nation’s history — a place where milestones were celebrated, futures were shaped, and memories were made,” he said.

“Every brick, every beam, every hall of this building carries nearly five decades of stories.”

Built during the term of his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., under the guidance of his mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, the PICC has hosted everything from Miss Universe 1994 to the 2017 ASEAN Summit.

But what makes it truly special, Marcos Jr. noted, are the countless personal moments etched in its halls: graduations, oath-taking ceremonies, performances, weddings — moments where ordinary Filipinos found extraordinary meaning.

“How many parents shed tears of joy watching their children graduate here? How many young professionals took their oath, filled with pride and responsibility? How many artists poured their hearts into their performances, to be met with applause, encouragement, and love? These are the memories that give life to PICC,” he said.

Modern venue for ASEAN

Looking ahead to the ASEAN gatherings and the PICC’s 50th anniversary in 2026, Marcos shared plans for a modernized center that will meet global standards.

“We’ve equipped this architectural marvel with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, energy-efficient lighting, high-speed WiFi, and enhanced security,” he said. “It’s now a venue ready for both domestic and international needs.”

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) curated a new collection of Filipino art to adorn the halls, bridging history and contemporary creativity.

“None of this would have been possible without the brilliance and dedication of experts across many fields. Their hearts and minds ensured that today’s celebration honors the legacy of PICC,” he said.

A tribute to mom

Marcos acknowledged the vision behind the PICC, crediting his mother, Imelda Marcos, for imagining the center, alongside National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin.

“Her magnum opus has been restored with care. Its sharp brutalist lines now meet softer tones and warmer light — reminding us that even in strength, we must include grace. Even in grandeur, Filipino warmth and hospitality must shine through,” he said.

He encouraged Filipinos to carry forward the legacy, supporting artists and engaging in acts of creation, no matter how small: a song, a painting, a story shared with family.

“Every act of creation is an act of courage. It is an act of hope,” he said. “Creativity, when nurtured, endures. It inspires. It reminds us that every Filipino can bring light, meaning, and beauty to the world.”

Looking ahead

The PICC will serve as a central venue for the 2026 ASEAN Summits, ensuring the Philippines will welcome world leaders in a space that embodies artistry, ingenuity, and passion.

“May decades from now, our children and grandchildren look at this place with pride, saying: This is who we are. This is what we can achieve. This is what PICC is — and will always be — as long as we continue to nurture that legacy,” Marcos said.