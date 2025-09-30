PHLPost teams up with AIM for leadership development, modernization drive

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has entered into a partnership with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) to strengthen leadership capabilities, foster innovation, and accelerate organizational growth within the state-run postal service.

The agreement was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Makati City, attended by officials from both institutions.

Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III, an AIM alumnus, described the collaboration as a crucial step in preparing PHLPost for the demands of modern public service.

“For many years, PHLPost has connected families, supported trade, and served communities nationwide. As the world evolves, so must we,” Sta. Maria said. “This partnership with AIM is an investment in our people—helping us deliver reliable services, adopt best practices, and transform PHLPost into a future-ready institution.”

Under the deal, PHLPost managers and executives will undergo specialized training starting with a Supply Chain Management Program. The course is designed to equip leaders with skills in planning, sourcing, inventory management, logistics, and risk management—capabilities increasingly needed as postal services adapt to digitalization and e-commerce growth.

AIM Business Development Senior Manager Joan Vidal said the program was designed to address the evolving needs of the postal service and could open the door for more customized training initiatives to boost PHLPost’s competitiveness.

AIM School of Executive Education and Lifelong Learning Program Head Jose Raphael Ibarra stressed the broader impact of the initiative.

“We are proud to partner with PHLPost in this journey of modernization. Together, we can empower leaders, strengthen institutions, and create lasting impact through innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision for national development,” Ibarra said.

The collaboration forms part of PHLPost’s wider modernization plan, which includes digital transformation, improved delivery systems, and stronger employee engagement programs. By investing in leadership development, the agency hopes to reinforce its role as a vital service provider—connecting Filipinos through communication, commerce, and community service.