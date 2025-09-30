PEZA’s 9-month investment approvals hit P154.70 billion

Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) investment approvals have reached P154.70 billion as of September, representing 61.9 percent of its P250 billion target for 2025.

This strongly indicates that the investment promotion agency is on track for a record-breaking year.

“These approvals demonstrate enduring investor confidence in the Philippines. Backed by sustained momentum and robust investment activity, we are on track to attain our P250 billion goal and strengthen our standing as a leading investment destination in Asia,” said PEZA director general Tereso Panga in a statement on Tuesday.

Based on its official numbers, PEZA, in September alone, approved 36 new and expansion projects worth P48.869 billion, which are expected to generate 10,312 direct jobs and $1.113 billion in projected exports.

Projects spanning strategic sectors

The projects span strategic sectors, namely 16 in export manufacturing, nine in the IT-BPM, five ecozone developments, three in facilities, two logistics ventures, and a domestic-market activity, with investments strategically spread across the National Capital Region and Regions I, III, IV-A, V, VII and XI.

Panga stated that the strong pipeline reflects “healthy, robust investor confidence,” adding that the Agency’s expanded regional engagements are set to unlock even greater investments and drive stronger growth in the final quarter of 2025.

Further, the PEZA chief said eight big-ticket projects from these 36 ventures were cleared in September, amounting to P44.805 billion.

New ecozone developer

Aside from a flagship Japanese food processing facility in Tarlac, a new ecozone developer in Quezon Province is set to accelerate CALABARZON’s economic expansion.

These approvals propelled PEZA’s January–September 2025 performance to P154.70 billion, a 33.50 percent jump from last year’s same period of P115.89 billion.