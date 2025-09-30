PEZA approvals reach P154.7B, 62% of 2025 target

Investment approvals from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) have reached P154.70 billion as of September, representing 61.9 percent of its P250 billion target for 2025. This marks a strong signal that the investment promotion agency is on track for a record-breaking year.

“These approvals demonstrate enduring investor confidence in the Philippines. Backed by sustained momentum and robust investment activity, we are on track to attain our P250 billion goal and strengthen our standing as a leading investment destination in Asia,” said PEZA director general Tereso Panga in a statement on Tuesday.

Based on its official numbers, PEZA in September alone approved 36 new and expansion projects worth P48.869 billion, which are expected to generate 10,312 direct jobs and $1.113 billion in projected exports.

The projects span strategic sectors, namely 16 in export manufacturing, nine in IT-BPM, five ecozone developments, three in facilities, two logistics ventures, and a domestic-market activity. Investments are strategically spread across the National Capital Region and Regions I, III, IV-A, V, VII, and XI.

Panga said the strong pipeline reflects “healthy, robust investor confidence,” adding that the agency’s expanded regional engagements are set to unlock even greater investments and drive stronger growth in the final quarter of 2025.

He noted that eight big-ticket projects from these 36 ventures were cleared in September, amounting to P44.805 billion. Aside from a flagship Japanese food processing facility in Tarlac, a new ecozone developer in Quezon Province is expected to accelerate CALABARZON’s economic expansion.

These approvals propelled PEZA’s January–September 2025 performance to P154.70 billion, a 33.50 percent jump from last year’s P115.89 billion in the same period.

The number of projects in the first nine months also grew significantly, with 215 projects, up 20.11 percent from 179 in 2024. These are projected to generate 50,430 direct jobs, a 40.59 percent increase compared to last year, and are expected to generate $4.49 billion in exports, a 78.71 percent surge from $2.513 billion in 2024.

The manufacturing sector remains the backbone of PEZA’s growth, with notable gains in electronics (EMS-SMS), automotive and auto parts, and food processing. These industries collectively contributed more than P42.4 billion in approvals from January to September 2025, reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a hub for advanced and diversified manufacturing in Asia.

Investor confidence in the Philippines remains strong, with Japan leading the way in PEZA’s approvals this year, followed by commitments from Caymanian, South Korean, Chinese, and American firms.

“Given the robust interest and caliber of projects underway, we are not merely on track to meet our goal, we are positioned to deliver even bigger economic wins for the country and our people as we achieve our 2025 investment targets,” Panga said.