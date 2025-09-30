Palace, AFP allay coup fears

Malacañang and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday sought to dispel rumors of unrest in the military, stressing that the institution remains professional, united, and loyal to the Constitution despite the mounting political tension and corruption controversies in the country.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to trust the AFP to uphold its mandate amid the public’s frustration over alleged anomalies in infrastructure projects, particularly in flood control.

“Our President has confidence in our soldiers that they will remain steadfast and that the only thing they will be asked to follow is what the Constitution says,” Castro said.

She added that both the public and the troops share a disdain for corruption, stressing, “Not everyone wants to steal the people’s funds.”

AFP ‘stable, intact’

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla reiterated that the military remains “intact, professional, and disciplined,” rejecting claims that the government is unstable or vulnerable to destabilization.

“We are a solid and disciplined organization, and we remain professional through all of this. Our loyalties are to the Constitution and to the flag,” Padilla said in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City

“The AFP maintains its neutrality. If there’s one AFP, there’s one Philippines. A strong AFP means a strong Philippines,” she stressed.

The AFP spokesperson dismissed rumors of a coup plot and destabilization attempt, branding it “baseless disinformation.” She likened the armed forces to “guards on a watchtower,” focused on territorial defense and humanitarian response while ignoring “the noise and gossip on the ground.”

Retired officers back Marcos

The Association of General and Flag Officers (AGFO), composed of retired senior officers,

issued a manifesto affirming its support for President Marcos’ administration, including its anti-corruption drive and infrastructure priorities.

Retired Gen. Edilberto Adan, speaking for the AGFO, said that most of the retired officers remain committed to the Constitution.

“Those calling for the defiance of the Constitution do not represent us,” he said, clarifying that two retired generals who recently joined protests near Camp Aguinaldo were not AGFO members.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, warned against disinformation aimed at sowing doubt within the ranks, saying the AFP would take legal action against false claims meant to incite rebellion.