Nueva Ecija Police nab 9 in manhunt

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Nine individuals facing a range of charges were taken into custody on Tuesday, September 30, during the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office's (NEPPO) intensified “Manhunt Charlie” operations.

The sweep was conducted by various Municipal Police Stations (MPS) and City Police Stations (PS) across Nueva Ecija, pursuant to warrants of arrest.

Talavera MPS arrested two suspects—one for Estafa (fraud) and another for Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to R.A. 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act).

Other arrests included:

Nampicuan MPS: One individual for violation of BP 22 (Bouncing Checks Law)

San Jose City PS and Quezon MPS: One individual each for Qualified Theft

Cabanatuan City PS: Two individuals for violation of R.A. 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act)

Palayan City PS: One individual for Use of Falsified Document

Guimba MPS: One individual for Acts of Lasciviousness

Provincial Director PCOL Heryl "Daguit" L. Bruno stated that all arrested suspects are currently in the custody of their respective operating units for documentation and disposition.

“These arrests highlight NEPPO’s unwavering commitment to bringing wanted individuals to justice and ensuring public safety across the province,” he said.

He also emphasized that the operations are in line with the directive of PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., RD PRO3, to reinforce the campaign against criminality in Central Luzon.