Nueva Ecija cops nab Sta. Rosa’s No. 5 Most Wanted fugitive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Nueva Ecija police arrested a 62-year-old woman, listed as Sta. Rosa’s No. 5 Most Wanted Fugitive, during a Monday afternoon operation targeting financial crimes.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed pending arraignment, was apprehended in Barangay Rizal over eight counts of violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 (Bouncing Checks Law). A warrant from the Cabanatuan City Municipal Trial Court (Branch 2) set bail at ₱48,000.

PCol Heryl Bruno, provincial director, credited the Sta. Rosa Municipal Police Station (MPS) with tracking the suspect for months using community tips and financial records.

“This arrest marks a milestone in our province-wide crackdown on high-priority offenders,” Bruno said. The case involves nearly ₱2 million in disputed checks, reflecting rising BP 22 violations in rural hubs like Sta. Rosa, where small businesses depend heavily on check-based transactions.

“No crime is too small to ignore,” Bruno added, emphasizing PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr.’s mandate to clear court-ordered apprehensions.

The suspect remains detained at Sta. Rosa MPS, awaiting transfer to Cabanatuan City.

Peñones hailed the arrest as part of the ongoing campaign to clear Central Luzon’s backlog of court-ordered apprehensions.

Civilians are urged to report fugitives via hotline 0919-077-2287.