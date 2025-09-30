Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban split after nearly 20 years of marriage

Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after almost two decades together, according to reports confirmed by the BBC and first published by TMZ. The Oscar-winning actress and the four-time Grammy-winning country singer, who married in June 2006, share two teenage daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

A love story tested by time

Kidman and Urban, who both grew up in Australia, were long admired as one of show business’s most enduring couples. Over the years, they often graced red carpets side by side, cheering for each other at premieres and award shows. Their relationship also weathered personal trials, including Urban’s battle with addiction. Just months after their wedding, he checked into rehab—an experience that both later said made their bond stronger.

Kidman staged an intervention with Urban’s close friends, which he credited with changing his life. Reflecting in a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Urban said:

“Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together. I look back now and realize Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life.”

Cracks beneath the surface

Despite public displays of affection earlier this year—including a joint appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where they were photographed holding hands, and in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville—sources say the couple had already begun living apart.

Reports indicate that Urban has moved into a separate residence in Nashville, while Kidman has remained in their family home, focusing on raising their daughters. According to sources, the split was not mutual.

“Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage,” one insider told TMZ.

Uncertain future

The reason behind their separation remains unclear, and whether the couple will officially divorce has not been confirmed. For now, Kidman is said to be “holding the family together through this difficult time.”

Kidman was previously married to actor Tom Cruise for more than a decade, with whom she shares two children. Their marriage ended in 2001.

For Kidman and Urban—whose nearly 20-year relationship was once seen as a beacon of resilience and love—the separation marks the end of a chapter that inspired fans worldwide. Whether their story leads to reconciliation or a final goodbye, the couple’s journey remains one of Hollywood’s most closely followed love stories.