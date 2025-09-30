Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban call it quits

Hollywood is in shock as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially separated, PEOPLE magazine confirms. After nearly 20 years of marriage, the Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country music superstar, 57, have decided to part ways — reportedly not by Kidman’s choice.

“She didn’t want this,” a source close to the family revealed. “She has been fighting to save the marriage. It’s been a very emotional time for her.” The insider added that Kidman’s sister, Antonia, has been a constant support, with the Kidman family rallying around Nicole as she navigates this difficult chapter.

The news, first reported by TMZ, indicates that the couple has been living apart since early summer, sparking speculation about their relationship. While neither Kidman nor Urban’s representatives have publicly commented, PEOPLE confirmed the separation on Monday, September 29 — just three months after the couple quietly celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

The pair, married in June 2006, were last seen together publicly in June at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, appearing affectionate and united. Behind the scenes, however, cracks in the marriage had reportedly begun to show.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Nicole also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

While fans are heartbroken over the split, sources say Kidman is focusing on her family and upcoming film projects as she begins this new chapter. The current whereabouts of Urban and the impact on his touring schedule remain unclear.