Nadine Lustre happy to reunite with Vice Ganda for mmff movie

Nadine Lustre can’t seem to contain her excitement over shooting Call Me Mother, her reunion project with comedian Vice Ganda.

At the launch of her brand Dehusk’s collaboration with a coffee brand, Lustre expressed her happiness in doing the film with the It’s Showtime host.

“I’m just really happy about the whole film… being able to work with Ate Vice again and obviously with the whole cast,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Lustre and Vice first worked on Beauty and the Bestie in 2015.

Written by Daisy G. Cayanan, Daniel S. Saniana and Jun Robles Lana, Call Me Mother is one of the first four entries at the 51st Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). It is a co-production by ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc., The IdeaFirst Company and Viva Communications Inc.

Call Me Mother follows a fabulous single queer mother, Twinkle (Vice), who plans on surprising her loving adoptive son, Angel, with a Disneyland trip by finalizing his adoption papers — if and only if nobody claims Angel within three months. But the unexpected arrival of Mara (Lustre) starts to complicate their peaceful life.

Shocked by her arrival, Twinkle goes the extra mile to prove that she is a caring and capable mother to Angel — resulting in over-the-top hilarious means to assure Mara that Angel is already in good loving hands.

As the end of the three-month adoption process comes to a close, a surprising and threatening bond between Mara and Angel forms.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pag-shoot namin (Our shooting is continuous). I’m very excited to see the movie on screen. Siyempre, marami pang days (There’s still a lot of days left). It’s been an amazing set. Everyone’s just having fun. Good vibes lang kaming lahat (We all just have good vibes),” Lustre added.

With Lustre and Vice in the film are Klarisse de Guzman, Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca, Esnyr Ranollo and Brent Manalo.

The initial lineup of MMFF entries are Manila’s Finest, Rekonek and Shake, Rattle and Roll: Evil Origins. Call Me Mother will be shown in cinemas on 25 December.