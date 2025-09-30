Moalboal hosts international coastal cleanup

The Municipality of Moalboal, one of Cebu’s top beach and dive destinations, took part in the recent in the International Coastal Cleanup Day, a global for the protection of the coastal and marine ecosystems.

For the first time, the coastal town held simultaneous cleanups in two locations spearheaded by the municipal government and tourism stakeholders in a display of multi-sectoral collaboration.

Located on the southwestern coast of Cebu province, the town was a finalist as a top destination category of the recent Philippine Tourism Awards by the Department of Tourism.

Moreover, the private sector-led ICC undertaking at Saavedra beach is the first collaborative effort among local stakeholders, which was initiated by leading Cebu-based developer and hospitality player AppleOne Properties Inc.

Tañon Strait is the country’s biggest protected seascape with a rich marine biodiversity. Situated between Cebu and Negros provinces, the Strait boasts of 8,408 hectares of coral reefs with 41 common coral genera, 4,108 hectares of mangrove forests with 46 known species and is habitat to 48 percent of the archipelago’s cetaceans and 12 of the country’s 16 seagrass species.

It is also home to the famed sardine run, a popular dive site because of the countless sardines swirling near Panagsama Beach and Pescador Island, a limestone islet which has been declared a marine park and fish sanctuary.