Mister International 2025 Kirk Bondad: King returns to Phl

Kirk Bondad has etched his name in Philippine pageant history as the newly crowned Mister International 2025, becoming only the second Filipino to win the coveted title after Neil Perez in 2014. His victory at the 17th edition of the pageant, held September 25 at MCC Hall Lifestore Ngamwongwan in Bangkok, Thailand, marks a shining moment for Filipino pageantry.

A Journey of Resilience

For Bondad, the road to the crown was far from easy. Calling Mister International his “last dance,” the German-Filipino model and content creator had already tested his mettle at Mister World 2024 in Vietnam, where he finished in the Top 20. This time, his perseverance paid off.

“Obstacles don’t block the path, they build it,” Bondad wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post days after his win. “Standing on this stage as Mister International 2025 is bigger than myself. It’s a testament to faith, hard work, and the power of a nation rallying behind one dream. I hope I made the Philippines proud. This crown is not just mine, it’s ours.”

He also left an encouraging message for his countrymen: “Here’s to the journey, the people who built it with me, and to every Filipino who dares to dream.”

Fashion Meets Patriotism

Bondad’s winning presence was amplified by the artistry of world-class Filipino designers. Francis Libiran crafted his formal wear for the Top 10 round: a sleek all-black three-piece suit with gold accents on the cuffs and lapel, paired with a black shirt and tie. In a dramatic flourish, Bondad opened his jacket mid-runway to reveal the Philippine flag on one side and the Thai flag on the other—an unforgettable gesture of unity that propelled him into the final round.

Adding to the winning look, Jojo Bragais provided custom three-inch elevator shoes with gold metal toe caps designed in collaboration with Manny Halasan, the jeweler famed for crafting crowns and gowns for international beauty queens, including Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo.

Libiran, a fixture in pageant fashion, also designed the gowns worn by Megan Young (Miss World 2013) and Kylie Verzosa (Miss International 2016)—cementing his role in shaping yet another Filipino victory.

A Crown for the Nation

Bondad’s triumph is more than a personal victory; it’s a proud continuation of the Philippines’ strong legacy on the global pageant stage. With charisma, resilience, and an image elevated by Filipino artistry, Kirk Bondad stood tall, reminding the world of the strength and spirit of the Filipino man.

As he holds the Mister International 2025 title, Bondad’s journey from “last dance” to historic win proves that dreams, fueled by perseverance and national pride, can turn into crowns.