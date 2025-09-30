Mister International 2025 BL Edition, coming attraction

Netizens and pageant aficionados are shipping Mister International 2025 2nd Runner Up South Korea Seung Ho Choi and Mister International 2025 Philippines Kirk Bondad.

Photos of them circulating on social wherein their meaningful glances are captured on camera and Tiktok dance collaborations that displayed their undeniable closeness are bringing the feels and kilig to many.

Oppa Seung, when asked in an interview on a TikTok live post if he is willing to be paired in a BL project with Bondad, he replied: "Why not?"

The Korean Oppa is no stranger to doing a BL having played a supporting role in The Bangkok Boy which was shown on a popular streaming platform that only has LGBTQIA+ programs, prior to him joining the Mister International pageant.

During Bondad's homecoming presscon, he said that he became close with Mr. Korea because alphabetically their counties first letter are nest each other, they became gym buddies, and Seung Ho crested a group chat for them called F4, which included two other Asian candidates.

What is certain in the nearest future, a photo shoot with Mr. Korea for a local fashion brand and with regard to the BL, Bondad said: "Yeah, will figure out the details of the project."

WIth Kirk Bondad and Seung Ho Choi, adobo and kimchi are raised to a new BL height and level.