Maynilad commissions Cupang WRF, boosts wastewater treatment in Muntinlupa

West Zone water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has officially commissioned its Cupang Water Reclamation Facility (WRF), which will now treat wastewater from Barangays Alabang, Cupang, and Bayanan.

Situated in Barangay Cupang, the facility has a treatment capacity of 46 million liters per day (MLD), supporting Maynilad’s strategy to expand sewerage coverage and safeguard local waterways by removing harmful pollutants before discharge.

“We are not only expanding our wastewater treatment capacity—we’re also future-proofing our facilities to comply with the latest environmental standards,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez. “These investments reflect our commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance as our communities continue to grow.”

In addition to its commissioning, the Cupang WRF is being upgraded to comply with stricter effluent standards under Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2016-08, as amended by DAO 2021-19 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). These regulations set limits on key wastewater parameters to protect public health and the environment.

The upgrade demonstrates Maynilad’s proactive approach to building resilient and sustainable infrastructure. The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) has been kept informed throughout the process, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements.

The Cupang WRF, together with the nearby Tunasan WRF, significantly increases Muntinlupa’s sewerage treatment capacity, contributing to Maynilad’s broader mission of improving sanitation and promoting environmental protection across the West Zone.

Maynilad is the Philippines’ largest private water concessionaire by customer base, serving the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, including portions of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, and several cities and municipalities in Cavite Province.