Mapua opens title defense as Season 101 unwraps

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

12 p.m. — Opening ceremony

2:30 p.m. — Mapua vs Lyceum

5 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Beda

New season, new format.

Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament finally starts today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with four squads looking to get a head start today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

After a 12 p.m. opening ceremony, defending champion Mapua University will kick off its title defense against Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2:30 p.m. while College of Saint Benilde battles dangerous San Beda University at 5 p.m. to round out the explosive double-header that will usher in the brand-new season.

Instead of the usual double-round robin format, Season 101 will have the 10-member schools split into two groups where they play their groupmates twice and non-groupmates once.

The top two in each group will earn a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarterfinals while the No. 3 teams will also advance. On the other hand, the fourth and fifth-ranked teams of each group will fight in play-in games for the remaining slots in the quarterfinals.

Mapua and Lyceum join Arellano University, San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Group A while San Beda and Saint Benilde are bunched with Letran College, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Jose Rizal University in Group B.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu hopes to get a good start after suffering their second finals defeat in three seasons.

Backing up reigning Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag are veterans Justine Sanchez, Gab Cometa, Jhomel Ancheta, Tony Ynot and transferee Shawn Umali from Lyceum, with former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman serving as consultant.

“Allen is improving a lot as a player, no doubt about that, but what I’m hoping this year is we won’t have to rely on him too much,” Tiu said

“Shaun is physical, a post presence, a good defender, and he’s one of our leaders as well. He’ll be a huge help for us.”

San Beda mentor Yuri Escueta stays grounded, believing that with the new format, anyone has a chance to pull off major upsets.

“For me, the beauty of the new format gives everyone a chance to be able to have a crack at winning the championship this season,” said Escueta, who will have guys like Yukien Andrada, Jomel Puno and Bismarck Lina at his disposal.

But eyes will be on Mapua, which tweaked its squad as it guns for a second straight title.

After ending their 33-year drought in Season 100, the Cardinals lost Lawrence Mangubat and Rookie of the Year Chris Hubilla, who moved to Jose Rizal University.

Filling the void are transferees Cyrus Nitura from Perpetual, Cyril Gonzales from University of the Philippines, Drex Delos Reyes from National University, and Ivan Lazarte from University of Santo Tomas with team captain Clint Escamis as their leader.

Escamis, who is playing his final season for Mapua, embraces the pressure of winning back-to-back titles, something the school hasn’t done since 1991.

“There will always be pressure. We know some of the guys left but that’s in the past,” said Escamis, whose squad prepared for the season by competing in the FISU World University Games in Germany last July.

“We’re already used to it by now. Other players are willing to step up.”

Meanwhile, Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan said their experience will be vital as they can’t be complacent even after reaching the Final Four for three straight seasons.

Veteran gunner Ato Barba will be at the frontlines for Lyceum along with Renz Villegas, Genesis Aviles, Gael Montaño, JM Versoza, and Joshua Moralejo.

“The experience of my players is good when it comes to making it into the Final Four. So, experience-wise, we already have it, even our players,” Malabanan said.

“But we can’t be complacent. It’s wrong to say we’re not in a ‘Group of Death’ since we will face the teams from that group eventually.”