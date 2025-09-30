Mad about Lenglen

Global lifestyle brand Lacoste recently held an immersive Courtside Garden pop-up store at Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center in Makati City.

The brand showcased the iconic handbag, the Lenglen, alongside the French brand’s best-selling accessories and fragrances. The space blended nature’s serenity with the refined artistry of tennis.

Pleated textures and sporty details intertwined, paying homage to the strength, style and sophistication of French tennis icon Suzanne Lenglen.

Since its debut at the Lacoste Fall-Winter 2024 show, the Lenglen bag has become an instant icon for the brand. Inspired by the pleated tennis skirt, the bag offers an elevated, functional and fashionable design with a spacious compartment, zipped fastening with a crocodile pull tab and an inside patch pocket. The versatile bag can be carried by hand with a short handle or with a longer shoulder strap. Available in XXS to M, the bag comes in both metallic and smooth leather finishes.

The pop-up featured early access to Fall-Winter 2025 six new shades —Silver Mirror (for XS and XXS only), White, Varech, Honey, Elderton and Fairway — before they were officially launched in Philippines stores and on the brand’s website last 24 September.

Core colors like Noir, Kaki, Crystalline, Flan and Coffee Bean were also available at the pop-up. Exclusive at the pop-up were complimentary coffee and crocheted bag charms for every bag purchase.