LTO extends vehicle registration, driver’s license deadlines after cyclones

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Tuesday that it has extended the validity of all motor vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses set to expire on 30 September.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the move follows President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide assistance to those affected by recent weather disturbances.

“I already issued a memorandum to our regional directors down to the district offices regarding the deadline extension,” Mendoza said.

The extension was prompted by the cancellation of government work in Metro Manila and other affected areas as a precautionary measure amid cyclones and heavy rains. The memorandum also instructs LTO offices to waive penalties for late renewals.

“The validity of all motor vehicle registration expiring on 30 September 2025 and driver’s licenses due for renewal on 30 September 2025 shall be extended and no penalty/ies shall be collected until 03 October 2025,” the memorandum read. “Likewise, the fifteen-day period for the settlement of Traffic Apprehension Cases effective 26 September 2025 shall be extended until 03 October 2025,” it added.

Aside from Typhoon “Opong,” which affected the Bicol Region, Visayas, and southern Luzon, heavy rains from the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones “Mirasol” and “Nando” led to widespread cancellation of government work.

Mendoza emphasized that the deadline extension and penalty waiver aim to provide practical relief to motorists impacted by the weather disturbances.