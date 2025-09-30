Lacson: Blue Ribbon to invite Co, Romualdez in flood control probe

Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo “Ping” Lacson announced on Tuesday that resigned Representative Elizaldy Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez will be invited to attend the next hearing on the ongoing Senate investigation into alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

Lacson emphasized that these invitations demonstrate the committee’s commitment to impartiality, dispelling claims that the probe favors or shields certain individuals.

Thus, debunking the perception of some sectors that the Blue Ribbon Committee is targeting, favoring, or even “protecting” some personalities.

“For the next hearing of the committee, we will send an invitation letter to his address. Now we know he is abroad and will not show up. If that is the case, we will issue a subpoena, and then a show-cause order,” Lacson said during an interview with NET25, blending Filipino and English.

“We are not covering up for anyone,” he added.

Lacson noted that failure to comply with the show-cause order could result in a contempt citation and an arrest warrant.

Regarding Romualdez, Lacson said the invitation will be formally sent through House Speaker Faustino Dy III, honoring the longstanding inter-parliamentary courtesy between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is currently awaiting further developments before scheduling its next session.

Lacson reaffirmed his determination to pursue the investigation for as long as new, significant evidence arises.

Also, he made it clear that the Blue Ribbon Committee will continue its hearings for as long as there are new major developments that it needs to look into.

He then reiterated that he will maintain a blindfold mentality, meaning he will be impartial and go where the evidence leads him.

Lacson remained firm against claims of bias, saying, “I will not be distracted by the noise that I am partial, that I am covering up for, or targeting someone. My guiding principle is to go where the evidence leads me, and to do the right thing.”

“Nobody is being targeted. Neither will anyone be shielded or spared. No matter how unpopular, even painful for me to hear the names of my colleagues being implicated by resource persons, I will not be deterred,” he said.

Further, Lacson said the development in the membership of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), where former Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin has replaced Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as adviser, will not affect the Blue Ribbon’s investigations.

Though saddened by Magalong’s resignation, Lacson expressed optimism about Azurin’s appointment, noting both men’s experience and integrity.

“Generals Azurin and Magalong worked directly under me when I headed the PNP. I know their work ethic, integrity, and work experience,” he said.