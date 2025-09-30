Kuwait OFW facing death under close watch

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reiterated that it continues to extend legal and humanitarian assistance to the Filipina domestic worker recently sentenced to death by a Kuwaiti court over the alleged killing of her employer’s child.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Philippine government remains in coordination with Kuwaiti authorities to closely monitor the worker’s condition in prison to ensure her rights are protected.

Cacdac noted that despite the Kuwaiti court’s ruling, the DMW’s legal team is studying possible remedies in the case.

“There is already a judgment against her; that is the reality now. Whether or not she committed the act is no longer relevant in this phase because the Kuwaiti court has already made findings. We are still exploring possibilities in the area of legal assistance,” he said.

He also confirmed that the worker has been visited and will continue to be monitored by the Migrant Workers Office and the Philippine labor attaché in Kuwait.

“We are making sure that she is at least in a situation where she is not ill, not subjected to harm, and that her well-being is being monitored,” he added.

The OFW has three minor children in the Philippines. The DMW chief assured that the agency is extending support to ensure the welfare of the children and to help minimize the impact of the developments on their lives.