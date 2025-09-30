King Panda’s car lessons: Road safety starts with tires

For Hans Tan—luxury car dealer, armored car manufacturer, businessman, and social media personality better known as King Panda—owning a multi-million peso car isn’t just about prestige. It’s about responsibility. And his message to Filipino motorists, especially luxury car owners, is clear: road safety begins with investing in the right tires.

Don’t Skimp Where It Matters

“You buy five, seven, 10 million cars, then nagtitipid kayo sa gulong. Yan ang problem,” King Panda warned during the announcement of his new collaboration with Continental Tires Philippines. “Don’t spend on stereo, paint or PPF first. Spend on the right tire. It’s your connection to the road.”

For him, the logic is simple: a car’s power, performance, and safety all rely on the thin strip of rubber that actually touches the pavement. No matter how advanced or expensive a vehicle may be, the wrong tires can compromise everything.

A Partnership for Safer Roads

King Panda’s new partnership with Continental Tires Philippines reflects his lifelong advocacy for smarter, safer driving. Known globally for its premium tire technology, Continental is trusted by automakers and car enthusiasts alike. For Tan, teaming up with the brand was an easy decision:

“We partnered with Continental Tires and we are excited with this collaboration because they are simply the best around right now.”

The alliance combines King Panda’s firsthand expertise in luxury and armored vehicles with Continental’s global reputation for quality. Together, they aim to raise awareness among Filipino car owners that tires aren’t just accessories—they are safety essentials.

Road Safety and Car Care Tips for Luxury Owners

King Panda’s message doubles as a checklist for responsible luxury car ownership:

• Prioritize safety over style. A flawless paint job or a booming sound system means little if the car isn’t road-safe. Tires should always come first.

• Choose the right brand. Premium cars deserve premium technology. Trust proven names like Continental to deliver performance, reliability, and peace of mind.

• Think long-term. Proper tires extend the life of your vehicle and protect both driver and passengers from unnecessary risks.

Driving Wellness for All

Beyond performance, the partnership emphasizes what King Panda calls driving wellness—the comfort, security, and peace of mind that come from knowing a car is properly equipped for the road.

For luxury car owners, the lesson is simple: a true status symbol isn’t in flashy upgrades but in the assurance that every ride is safe. And as King Panda reminds, the first step is always the same: don’t skimp on tires.