India holds fun run to boost diplomacy

Around 360 Filipino and Indian runners took to the streets of Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Sunday to participate in the Viksit Bharat Run.

India Ambassador to the Philippines Shri Harsh Kumar Jain said this event is a celebration of Indian culture and cultivating unity.

The three-kilometer run started at the Ayala Gardens then passed by the RCBC Plaza and Rustan’s before returning to the starting line after one loop.

“This run is part of Seva Pakhwada, a period that celebrates service, responsibility and collective efforts that attracts the values that lie at the heart of India’s civilization,that is Seva Bhav for the spirit of service,” Jain said.

“With the theme ‘Run to Serve the Nation,’ the run offers an opportunity to showcase India’s achievements, promote unity and amplify global partnerships while creating space for youth engagement, leadership development and diaspora participation.”

The Philippines was one of the 91 countries that participated in the Viksit Bharat Run that was held in different parts of the globe.

Jain said the run was also a celebration of the diplomatic relationship between the Philippines and India in light of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s state visit to India last August.

“It reinforces the connection between personal commitment and collective action, creating a greener and healthier planet. Diplomatic relations between the two countries with the state visit of the President of the Philippines to India last month,” Jain said.

“Over the last seven and a half decades, our countries have built strong bonds of friendship and multi-faceted cooperation that could further deepen as we embark on the path towards 2025. Today’s run is another testament to the strength of this relationship.”