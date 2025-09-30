Hotel highs

Staying active and thriving in the hospitality industry, despite the ever-changing challenges, is truly a milestone worth celebrating. Recently, two distinguished hotels rose to the occasion, marking their achievements with meaningful celebrations that highlight not only their resilience, but also their continued commitment to excellence.
Seda Ayala Center Cebu recently celebrated its 7th anniversary with a memorable event titled “Partners Night: 7 Years Together Celebrating Partnerships.”
The evening opened with a cocktail reception and dinner that underscored the hotel’s deep appreciation for its corporate and travel partners, emphasizing the strong collaborations that have fueled its success and resilience through the years.
General manager Gwen dela Cruz warmly welcomed the guests and reflected on the hotel’s seven-year journey, describing the experience as both inspiring and challenging. Dela Cruz credited the teamwork, dedication and resilient spirit of her staff, which reinforced Seda Ayala Center’s reputation as the “Home of Filipino Hospitality.”
A flashback video showcased the hotel’s early years, adding a heartfelt and nostalgic touch to the celebration. Guests were also treated to cultural performances by dancers from the University of Southern Philippines, infusing the evening with energy and local flavor.
Among the attendees was Roshan Nandwani, head of Marketing and Consumer Engagement of Ayala Land Hospitality. She spoke about the company’s commitment to elevate Filipino hospitality through creativity and innovation across its diverse hotel portfolio, including Seda and other luxury properties.
The celebration concluded with raffle prizes, capping off the night as a joyful milestone and a toast to many more years of excellence and partnership in hospitality.
Golden Prince Hotel and Suites proudly commemorated its 19th anniversary with a month-long celebration called Savorbration, a fitting tribute to nearly two decades of heartfelt hospitality, culinary excellence and memorable experiences.
Guests indulged in a series of exclusive dining experiences in several of its outlets that reflect the hotel’s passion for creating meaningful memories though exceptional service and homegrown cuisine.
With its steadfast commitment to warmth and excellence, Golden Prince continues to embody the spirit of Filipino hospitality rooted in Cebuano values.