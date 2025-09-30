Go backs full OVP budget

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday reiterated his support for increasing the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), saying Vice President Sara Duterte should be empowered as a “working Vice President” with programs that reach Filipinos directly.

During Senate deliberations on the OVP’s proposed 2026 budget, Go recalled how the office’s funding was reduced in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) after the House of Representatives cut its proposed P2 billion allocation to P733 million.

“We pushed to restore the funding for socioeconomic programs of the OVP, which was cut by the Lower House because we know this is a big help,” Go said. “From the proposed P2 billion in the NEP, OVP only received P733 million in the 2025 GAA.”

Go said he sent a letter last year to then-Senate finance committee Chair Grace Poe seeking restoration of the OVP’s budget but the request was rejected.

He blamed the decision on the bicameral conference committee, which has also been criticized in connection with the flood control scandal that has put both houses of Congress under scrutiny.

“Majority rules here, and sometimes a small bicam decides. Many more could have been helped if the additional budget had been approved,” Go said.

He argued that the vice presidency should not be treated as a ceremonial office.

“The Vice President is elected not just to sit in office and be a spare tire. He or she is elected to be a working VP who will serve and respond to the needs of our fellow citizens,” he said.

For 2026, Go expressed support for the OVP’s proposed allocation, which he said increased by only 1 percent.

“That is why, for next year, I urge the Senate to support the budget of the OVP in full. The increase is very small, just 1 percent, but we know it will help many people,” he said.

The debate over the OVP’s budget comes as Congress faces criticism over questionable insertions and realignments in flood control and infrastructure funds, with watchdog groups warning of diminished credibility in the budget process.