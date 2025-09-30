Globe scores A mark for sustainability

Globe Telecom, Inc. has earned its first-ever A rating from global non-profit CDP for supplier engagement for its drive to cut emissions and boost sustainability across its value chain.

The Ayala-led telco said on Tuesday that it also kept its B rating for Climate in 2024, ahead of global and regional averages and in line with the media, telecommunications, and data center sectors.

The recognition adds to Globe’s other honors this year, including being named to TIME x Statista’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025, Standard Insights’ Most Active Mobile Network for the Environment, and International Finance’s Best ESG Practices in Telecom for the Philippines.

“Transparency drives real action. Our CDP recognition validates Globe’s strategy to embed sustainability not just within our operations, but across our entire ecosystem of suppliers and partners,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

“We know that climate change is too big for any one company to solve alone, which is why we are committed to mobilizing our value chain to cut emissions and build resilience,” she added.

CDP said its ratings benchmark companies on climate risk.

On average, firms disclosing through CDP cut emissions by 7 to 10 percent within two years of an investor request.

“As the founder of environmental reporting, CDP is dedicated to building a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced. We greatly appreciate the support of Globe in our efforts to continue pioneering transparency; powering corporate environmental action,” CDP Chief Delivery Officer Simon Fischweicher said.

Globe is presently expanding renewable energy use, adopting energy-efficient technology, and requiring suppliers to meet sustainability standards. It is also pursuing net-zero targets with a science-based roadmap for 2030 under board-level oversight.