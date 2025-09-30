Gibo rejects military intervention amid mounting political tension

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. reaffirmed the Philippine military’s loyalty to the Constitution and rejected any notion of military intervention amid mounting political tensions and recent calls from some groups for the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In an ambush interview at the Senate, Teodoro addressed growing speculation about the military’s role in current political unrest following a public rally last week where certain groups called for the President to step down.

“Anong gagawin ng sundalo? Anong gusto nilang ipagawa sa sundalo? (What will the soldier do? What do they want the soldier to do?),” Teodoro said, pushing back against suggestions that the military should intervene.

When asked whether the military would remain unmoved by such calls, he responded, “Sino ang nananawagan? Taumbayan ang nananawagan? Lahat ng taumbayan?.” He dismissed the rally as the voice of “certain groups, maliliit lang ‘yon,” and challenged critics to seek a referendum if they truly represent public sentiment.

Teodoro was firm in emphasizing the civilian nature of the country’s problems — and their corresponding solutions.

“Dahil ang problema ng bansa ay hindi militar. Ang solusyon hindi rin militar. Ang solusyon ng mga problema ay tamang project management, tamang pagtugon sa imprastruktura, at ang korupsyon na dapat ang mga may kinalaman dito, kahit sino, kahit gano kataas, ay maparasuhan at mahusgaan nang tama (Because the problem of the country is not military in nature. Therefore, the solution is also not military. The solution to these problems is proper project management, appropriate response to infrastructure needs, and ensuring that those involved in corruption whoever they may be, no matter how high their position are held accountable and judged fairly),” the defense chief asserted.

He said that issues of corruption must be dealt with through the judicial and prosecutorial systems, and political issues must be resolved politically, not through the barrel of a gun.

“Crediblity issue ito at seryoso ang Presidente dito. So politically may political problems, hindi naman natin tinatanggi yun eh. So politika din ang solusyon, corruption problems, judicial ang solusyon at prosecutorial,” he said.

“Military has no problem with respect to political issues, and with respect to political issues, hindi militar ang solusyon,” he added.

Coup rumors, discontent

When asked about rumors of a coup plot during the anniversary of Martial Law on 21 September, Teodoro was dismissive.

“Walang nagbalak sa AFP. Maraming nagdadasal na may nagbalak sana, pero walang nagbabalak sa AFP (No one in the AFP made any plans. Many are praying that someone had, but no one is making any plans in the AFP),” he said, referencing what he described as wishful thinking by some segments.

Teodoro admitted that, like any large organization, there are grumblings within the AFP. But he drew a hard line between dissatisfaction and sedition.

“Lahat ng organisasyon may discontent. Pero kung ang discontent na ito ay may kinalaman sa pag-aaklas, hindi ‘yon. Dasal ng iba ‘yon. Pero hindi mangyayari ‘yon (Every organization has discontent. But if that discontent has something to do with a revolt, it’s not that. That’s just the wish of some. But it won’t happen),” he said.

He acknowledged that some people were trying to incite unrest but dismissed the possibility of the military taking the bait.

“Eh meron syempre'ng sumusulsol. Kayo na nga nagsabi na merong sumusulsol. Pero papatulan ba ‘yong sulsol? Malayo ‘yon (Well, of course, there are those who are inciting. You’re the ones who said there are inciters. But will they take the bait? That’s unlikely),” Teodoro asserted.

Asked about vocal criticisms from retired military and police personnel, including former Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and others angry over pension reforms, Teodoro was clear that retired voices, while entitled to opinions, do not direct the chain of command.

“Ang retired uniformed personnel may kanya-kanyang opinyon. Pero kung ito magdudulot sa pag-aklas ng militar, ibang usapan ‘yon. Hindi mangyayari ‘yon (Retired uniformed personnel may each have their own opinions, but if this leads to a military uprising, that’s a different matter. That will not happen),” he said.

Teodoro underlined that the AFP remains committed not to any individual, but to the Constitution and to the democratic order.

“It remains supportive of the Constitution, naturally. And the chain of command is very important. It is important that they do not do roles that are not theirs to play,” he said.

“We have already had several experiences with military interventionism, and I think the country has learned… should have learned its lesson,” he added.