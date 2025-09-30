Ghost projects ‘zero,’ says Baguio LGU

BAGUIO CITY — The office of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday countered a claim by an online resident who had questioned a local flood control project and suggested it was a “ghost” scheme.

The online comment, made by a “netizen,” had criticized Magalong’s prior role as a special adviser and investigator for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, stating he had “no business being an advisor” if a “ghost flood control project” was missing in his own city. The netizen’s query was based on a billboard detailing a P2,497,013 creek flood control project between the Sto. Niño and Interior Kit, Bakakeng Central barangays.

In a public response, the mayor’s office clarified that the flood control project was implemented from 17 March 2025 to 6 June 2025, a span of 75 calendar days.

“This project was completed and is not a ‘ghost project’ as insinuated in a comment section,” the response stated.

The mayor’s office included pictures of the project plan and the completed infrastructure, emphasizing that all project documents are available for formal review.

“Let’s stand for truth and acknowledge the real efforts done for the safety of our communities,” the statement stressed.