Federal Land launches The Observatory Sales Pavilion

Located along Pioneer Street, across the Pasig River from Bonifacio Global City, The Observatory is envisioned as a modern urban retreat that combines residential towers, retail, and office spaces. The project highlights the fusion of Japanese and Filipino design, with nature integrated into a highly urbanized setting.

“Today, we are officially launching The Observatory Sales Pavilion, the result of hard work by our Filipino and Japanese teams, side by side, guided by a shared vision. When Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate formed this joint venture, we committed to bringing new value to the Philippines. This showroom is proof of that promise. Here, Japanese precision meets Filipino creativity, building something modern and lasting,” FNG Vice Chairman Yusuke Hirano said during the launch.

The 1,700-square-meter Sales Pavilion allows potential homeowners to experience what the community has to offer ahead of the completion of its first residential building, the Sora Tower, set for 2030. Its design blends wide glass windows, landscaped paths, and open spaces with model units that reflect different lifestyles—from a Shibuya-inspired studio for young professionals to a three-bedroom unit designed for family gatherings and leisure.

Guests are guided through reception areas, model units, and a green walkway that symbolizes The Observatory’s emphasis on walkability, safety, and connected community living. Amenities such as creative storage solutions, a traditional Japanese genkan, and pull-out features showcase adaptable living for every stage of life.

The experience concludes at the pavilion’s second-floor view deck, offering a preview of The Observatory’s vantage point over the Metro Manila skyline. Visitors can also enjoy Japanese dining concepts such as UCC Mentore, MOS Burger, and Coco Ichibanya, all located within the space.

The Observatory aims to establish a dynamic township at the heart of Metro Manila, designed for convenience, accessibility, and contemporary lifestyles.