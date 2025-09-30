Ex-NBA champion boosts U.S.-Phl ties

A former member of the great Boston Celtics team was in town to participate in a series of engagements that aims to empower Filipino cagers as part of the United States Department of State’s Sports Envoy Program.

Sam Vincent, who played with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish in the Celtics squad that won the 1986 National Basketball Association title, is taking the lead in the initiative that strengthens people-to-people ties between the Filipinos and Americans through their shared love for sports while inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Joining the 62-year-old Vincent is Taj McWilliams-Franklin, who won a Women’s National Basketball Association crown with the Detroit Shock in 2008 and the Minnesota Lynx in 2011. Both Vincent and McWilliams-Franklin have successfully transitioned into coaching following their successful playing careers.

During their visit last 30 September, Vincent and McWilliams-Franklin held basketball clinics and leadership seminars in Alaminos City in Pangasinan in partnership with the local government.

Vincent is a perfect choice for this initiative that fosters the values of leadership, dedication and teamwork while helping participants succeed in their professional lives.

After a two-year stint with the Celtics, he played for the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic before bringing his talent to Greece. Then, he ventured into coaching in which he led the Nigerian national squad to a shock victory over powerhouse Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 FIBA World Championships.

Same goes for the 54-year-old McWilliams-Franklin, who served as interim coach of the Dallas Wings after more than two decades of playing.

“Basketball has long been a shared passion between Americans and Filipinos,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing said in a statement.

The US Department of State’s Sports Envoy Program sends passionate, inspirational professional athletes to engage communities across the world.

The program promotes people-to-people ties and empowers the next generation of athletes as leaders through sport. Since its launch in 2005, more than 300 envoys representing 24 different sports have traveled on behalf of the US government to deliver impactful programs and strengthen bilateral relations.