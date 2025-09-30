Emma Mary Tiglao makes a grand move

The Philippines’ pageant spotlight now shines on Emma Mary Tiglao, the newly-crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025, as she prepares to carry the nation’s colors to the 13th edition of Miss Grand International in Thailand this October.

Queen of grace and pride

Standing tall at 5’8”, Tiglao is no stranger to the global stage. She first made waves at Miss Intercontinental 2019, finishing in the Top 20. Now, six years later, she returns as a more seasoned, evolved competitor.

“I’ve evolved into a much better person,” she shared, reflecting on her journey. “This time, I feel more prepared to work with the Miss Grand International organization should I bring home the golden crown.”

Her identity as a proud Kapampangan also shapes her representation. When asked what part of her heritage she would showcase, the news anchor and tourism graduate explained, “I think it’s the personality of a Kapampangan — being proud. Others may see it as ‘kayabangan (boastfulness),’ but it’s really about taking pride in who we are and what we can offer to the rest of the world.”

Legacy of excellence

The Philippines has consistently delivered powerhouse performances in Miss Grand International: Roberta Angela Tamondong (5th runner-up, 2022), Samantha Mae Bernardo (1st runner-up, 2020), Elizabeth Clenci (2nd runner-up, 2017), Nicole Cordoves (1st runner-up, 2016), Parul Shah (3rd runner-up, 2015) and Annalie Forbes (3rd runner-up, 2013). With CJ Opiaza reigning as last year’s winner, Tiglao is poised to make history with a potential back-to-back victory.

Royal send-off

On 26 September, Tiglao received a heartfelt send-off filled with flowers, fanfare and encouragement from fans and loved ones. Joining her were ALV Pageant Circle president and Miss Grand Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria, Face of Beauty 2025 queen Nikki Buenafe Cheveh and Beatriz Angela Ocampo, Tiglao’s second runner-up.

Despite feeling under the weather, the 30-year-old queen gamely answered questions from media and fans. When asked about her national costume, she playfully teased, leaving supporters in suspense but hinting that it will proudly highlight her Kapampangan roots.

Toward Thailand and the crown

As she departs for Thailand on 29 September, Tiglao brings with her not only the hopes of her fans but the spirit of an entire nation eager for another golden triumph.

With beauty, purpose and the heart of a true Filipina, Tiglao is ready to take flight — and possibly secure another historic win for the Philippines.