DSWD to expand youth rehabilitation facilities nationwide

More dynamic and accessible government-run rehabilitation facilities are set to rise nationwide as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) intensifies its push to bring the full spirit of the juvenile justice law into action, especially for children in conflict with the law (CICL).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian affirmed this during the 6th National Family Courts Summit on Monday (29 September), saying the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWA) Act “upholds a lot of beautiful concepts” and emphasizing that the Department is determined to translate those concepts into tangible, life-changing programs and innovations.

“A lot of people would just equate me being the Secretary of Social Welfare because of the financial assistance that we give day in and day out. But a lot of the innovations that we are to discuss this morning are actually part of the development side of it,” Gatchalian told the 491 family court judges and other key justice stakeholders gathered at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

One of the landmark innovations Gatchalian cited is the recent groundbreaking of the agricultural camp in Palawan. This follows the 50-year-old Presidential Decree No. 603 of 1974 or the Child and Youth Welfare Code, which mandates the establishment of agriculture or forestry camps where CICLs can serve their sentence instead of confinement in a regular penal institution. Gatchalian said the concept of agri-camp, later absorbed into Republic Act No. 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, was the brainchild of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

“Again, it’s a fifty-year dream that’s going to come into full fruition,” Gatchalian said, noting that the camp is slated to open its doors to CICLs next year.

The DSWD also took pride in its first Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) exclusively for girls in Cebu, which provides a more gender-responsive rehabilitation for female CICLs.

“Family courts will refer female CICLs to us but they have nowhere to go. So, chances are they are housed in different shelters and sometimes go into home living with the victim themselves, which is quite unhealthy… so this is us establishing sustainable solutions for these concerns and putting our money where our mouth is,” the DSWD chief said.

Gatchalian added that in this budget season, the DSWD will set up another RRCY in Mindanao. “On top of the agri-camp and RRCY for girls in Visayas and Mindanao, we’re also expanding the footprints in Bahay Pag-Asas,” he said.

Bahay Pag-Asa centers, managed by local government units (LGUs) and accredited non-government organizations (NGOs), provide short-term residential care for CICLs aged 15–18 who are awaiting court disposition or transfer. The DSWD and its attached agency—the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC)—provide technical assistance and augmentation support as necessary.

Gatchalian said transferring the lead role in operationalizing regional Bahay Pag-Asa facilities to the DSWD is being weighed, as not all LGUs are equipped to handle the duty.

“Talks are already underway to open a Bahay Pag-Asa in Rizal that would cater to Southern Tagalog Region, Bahay Pag-Asas in Cebu, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga and South Cotabato. Hopefully, this is a first step towards reaching that promise to that goal of having Bahay Pag-Asas in all our LGUs,” he said.

Gatchalian also revealed plans for a pioneering government-run facility for children formerly involved in armed conflict, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

“Lastly, another innovation that we are pushing for and we are slated to open next year is the facility for our children involved in armed conflicts. The country does not have rehabilitation facilities for ex-combatant children,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief acknowledged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for fully backing these reforms, quoting the President’s frequent reminder to uphold both the social welfare services and development side of the Department that provide long-term solutions to poverty and other pressing social issues.

Under the summit’s theme “Bridging Justice: Enhancing Access and Efficiency in Family Courts Through Technology and Legal Innovation,” the two-day event led by the Supreme Court convened judges and partners from across the country to discuss legal updates, share best practices, and explore innovations that will improve the efficiency of family courts.