DPWH swears in five new undersecretaries

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) installed five new undersecretaries to help the agency navigate the massive infrastructure rollout and mounting criticism over unresolved flood control issues.

Public Works Secretary Vince B. Dizon administered the oath of office on Monday, 29 September, to the officials recently appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The new appointees are Arrey A. Perez from the MVP Group, who will oversee Convergence Projects and Technical Services as Undersecretary for Operations; Arthur V. Bisnar, Undersecretary for Regional Operations; Charles T. Calima Jr., Undersecretary for Special Concerns; Ricardo P. Bernabe III, Undersecretary under the Office of the Secretary; and Samuel Rufino J. Turgano, Undersecretary for Legal Services.

According to Dizon, the fresh set of leaders will help strengthen the department’s ability to deliver on its mandate of building projects that drive economic growth and improve public service.

Since assuming his post earlier this month, Dizon has repeatedly vowed to clean up the DPWH, promising a “systematic and relentless” shakeup targeting both internal officials and external contractors involved in anomalous projects.