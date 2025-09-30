DPWH adopts blockchain to boost oversight

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to adopt blockchain technology to boost transparency in national infrastructure projects through a new platform called Integrity Chain.

Developed with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), the system is expected to make project budgets, procurement, milestones, and payments publicly accessible and tamper-proof.

DPWH Secretary Vince B. Dizon said on Tuesday that the agency will first use the platform for foreign-assisted projects.

“By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability are enforced for its projects,” he said.

“For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the infrastructure to deliver it,” BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim said.

The council will provide DPWH with a one-year free subscription that includes training and cybersecurity support.

The launch drew support from over 50 institutions as well as international lenders such as JICA, the Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank, which finance DPWH’s flagship projects.