DOTr clears over half of Corinthian Gardens subway ROW claims

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has released over P461 million in compensation to homeowners in Corinthian Gardens affected by the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) as the agency races to complete right-of-way (ROW) acquisition for the country’s first underground train line.

The agency reported on Tuesday that it issued 32 offers to property owners in the exclusive Quezon City subdivision, totaling P820.55 million.

Of these, 20 owners have agreed to settlement packages amounting to P461.08 million—about 56 percent of the total compensation offers—while negotiations with the remaining residents continue.

Within Corinthian Gardens, the subway alignment spans 500 meters and affects 33 properties. Drilling works are expected to begin in January 2026.

“I extend my sincerest gratitude to the residents and homeowners of the Corinthian Gardens for their continued support of the Department of Transportation’s projects, particularly the Metro Manila Subway Project,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

The DOTr reported that total ROW acquisition for the entire line is now 75 percent complete, with full delivery targeted by March 2026.

The MMSP, the country’s first underground train line, is not expected to be fully operational during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, with full completion targeted for 2032.

However, the DOTR earlier said it plans to finish at least three stations by 2028, starting with Valenzuela, Quirino, and potentially North Avenue. The Ortigas Station remains a major right-of-way hurdle and is not expected to be completed by 2028.

The 33-kilometer subway will run from Valenzuela City to Pasay City, including a spur to NAIA Terminal 3. It will feature 17 stations and a 30.34-hectare depot in Valenzuela, which will also house the Philippine Railway Institute.