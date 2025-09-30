DMW vows ongoing support for Filipina sentenced to death in Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reiterated that it continues to provide legal and humanitarian assistance to the Filipina domestic worker recently sentenced to death by a Kuwaiti court over the alleged killing of her employer’s child.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Philippine government remains in close coordination with Kuwaiti authorities to monitor the worker’s condition in prison and ensure her rights are protected.

Cacdac noted that despite the court’s ruling, the DMW legal team is exploring possible remedies in the case.

“There is already a judgment against her, that is the reality now. Whether or not she committed the act is no longer relevant in this phase because the Kuwaiti court has already made findings. We are still exploring possibilities in the area of legal assistance,” he said.

He also confirmed that the worker has been visited and will continue to be monitored by the Migrant Workers Office and the Philippine labor attaché in Kuwait.

“We are making sure that she is at least in a situation where she is not ill, not subjected to harm, and that her well-being is being monitored,” Cacdac added.

The OFW has three minor children in the Philippines. The DMW chief assured that the agency is extending support to safeguard their welfare and minimize the impact of the developments on their lives.

The Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced the Filipina worker to death for allegedly placing her employer’s child inside a washing machine in December 2024. The worker denied the allegations, claiming she found the child drowned in a bucket of water. She was convicted of premeditated murder.