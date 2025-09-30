DHSUD launches National Shelter Month 2025

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) formally opened the National Shelter Month (NSM) 2025 celebration on Wednesday, 1 October, at the DHSUD Central Office Auditorium, rallying government agencies, private developers, and stakeholders to advance dignified, safe, and affordable housing for Filipino families.

This year’s theme, “Build Homes, Build Happiness,” emphasizes that housing is not just about constructing physical structures but about fostering hope and stability for Filipino families.

“A home is where children feel safe to dream, where parents find strength, and where families draw comfort during difficult times. More than shelters, it is about building dignified lives,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

“Alinsunod sa utos ng Pangulong Marcos Jr., paiigtingin natin ang pagsusulong ng may dignidad na pamumuhay para sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng disenteng pabahay at mabilis at malinis na serbisyo publiko,” he added.

The opening program featured a thanksgiving mass, followed by the launch of exhibit booths and a job fair at the DHSUD lobby, offering employment opportunities in the housing sector. Guests included officials from DHSUD’s Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs) and private sector partners.

Aliling stressed that the housing mission aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision to leave no Filipino family behind, calling for collaboration across government, civil society, and the private sector.

The program also highlighted solidarity messages from partner agencies, as well as recognition of initiatives under DHSUD’s flagship programs, including the Zero Backlog Program.

Throughout October, DHSUD regional offices and KSAs will hold nationwide activities such as housing summits, community caravans, training sessions, and project site visits to strengthen partnerships and expand access to safe and affordable homes.

National Shelter Month, declared through Proclamation No. 662 series of 1995, underscores the importance of adequate housing as a cornerstone of nation-building and a shared societal responsibility.

“Every home we build is a story of hope, and every family we serve is a testament to why public service matters. Together, we can make Bagong Pilipinas a reality—one home, one community, one future at a time,” Aliling said.