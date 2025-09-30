Derek Ramsay denies rumored separation with Ellen Adarna

Derek Ramsay has finally spoken up to silence speculations about his marriage to Ellen Adarna.

On Monday, 29 September, the actor took to Instagram Stories to address the swirling breakup rumors involving him and his wife.

“Good morning, guys. There’s this issue with Mr. Xian Gaza. I’ll just keep it very simple. There’s no truth to anything that was said. That’s it guys, that’s all I have,” Derek said in a video recorded from his bed.

The rumors were sparked by content creator Xian Gaza, whose recent post implied trouble in the Ramsay-Adarna household. Derek, however, wasted no time in dismissing the chatter, affirming that he and Ellen remain very much together.

This is not the first time the couple has had to fend off misinformation. Just last August, Derek called out a fake news item on social media that spread lies about their daughter, Liana.

“Stop spreading lies about my family! Liana is my daughter, and Ellen is a loyal wife!” he wrote then, expressing his frustration at the baseless reports.

Derek and Ellen married in 2021 in a private yet star-studded ceremony that captured public attention. They welcomed their daughter Liana in 2024, adding to their blended family — Derek has a son, Austin, with ex-wife Mary Christine Jolly; while Ellen has a son, Elias, from her previous relationship with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Despite the noise on social media, Derek’s latest statement serves as a clear reminder: the couple is standing strong together, choosing family over rumors.