DepEd presses Congress to prioritize education reforms in LEDAC list

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday called on Congress to prioritize key amendments in education laws, including the school-based feeding program and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education program.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the inclusion of DepEd’s priority measures in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) list underscores the urgency of passing reforms that directly address access, equity, and accountability in education programs.

The priority education bills endorsed to Congress include amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act (RA 11037); amendments to the E-GASTPE Act (RA 8545); amendments to the Teacher Professionalization Act (RA 7836); and amendments to the Local Government Code – Special Education Fund.

DepEd also expressed support for the Classroom Building Acceleration Bill, which seeks to fast-track the construction of classrooms nationwide by providing flexibility and engaging more partners in its implementation.

Angara emphasized that strengthening these programs is essential to deliver better learning outcomes and to give every Filipino learner a fair chance at success.

The Education department further said collaboration with Congress, local government units, and development partners will be critical in ensuring that these reforms are fully implemented once passed into law.