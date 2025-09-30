Danger zone

Melvin Jerusalem, the sharp-shooting World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight titleholder, braces for a relentless challenger in Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa when they collide on 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Though lacking in experience with just 12 fights, winning nine, losing twice and drawing once with four knockouts, Kuse thrives in all-action fights.

Having won all of his last six fights, the southpaw from Eastern Cape loves to apply pressure, something the challenger hopes would mess up Jerusalem’s rhythm.

While Jerusalem is the clear favorite, Kuse, just 22, is someone not to be overlooked owing to his drive and motivation.

Jerusalem, making the third defense of the WBC 105-pound title he had snatched in 2024, packs a 24-3-0 card with 12 knockouts.

Nicknamed “One Way” due to his attacking style, Kuse insists he won’t be making the long trip from Johannesburg to get beaten up.

In his last outing last May, Kuse picked himself up from the floor in the first round to score a unanimous decision victory over Filipino Samuel Salva.

The Jerusalem vs Kuse clash scheduled for 12 rounds will serve as the main event of the Thrilla in Manila golden anniversary celebration being presented by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and boxing program Blow-By-Blow.

Personages from the United States, most of them with solid links to the 1975 epic heavyweight slugfest starting Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, are coming over to relive the glory and grandeur of the super fight held at the Big Dome.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance are Thrilla referee Carlos Padilla, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum and Gene Kilroy, who used to serve as Ali’s business manager.

The Thrilla card will also feature Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Ali, as well as Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, former unified world super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales and Carl Jammes Martin.

A heavyweight fight is also on tap as a special treat.

Joining hands with Pacquiao in staging the weeklong festivities are the Araneta Group of Companies led by Jorge Araneta, MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, Blow-By-Blow executives Marife Barrera and Len Tomas as well as the Philippine Sports Commission.