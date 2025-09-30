Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you are single, there is a higher chance that you will meet someone with serious intentions.
Health: Drink warm ginger tea to avoid colds caused by the changing weather.
Career: A good day to create a vision board or goal list, you will be able to achieve it.
Wealth: Starting a new savings challenge is favorable for you.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green pouch under the table to activate a new cycle of income.
OX
Love: For newlyweds, this month is a good time to deepen the relationship.
Health: Relax tonight, it is time to recharge the body and mind.
Career: Someone will notice your hard work; they may be the bridge to your next step.
Wealth: Luck may come in business or online orders.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Put a red envelope with a coin in your bag for good luck next month.
TIGER
Love: If you are waiting for someone, maybe you are the one who needs to make the first move.
Health: Keep your bed and windows clean, physical clutter also brings emotional delay.
Career: There is a new order or inquiry, be quick to reply.
Wealth: This is a lucky day for small earnings from a sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Light a red candle at noon to cleanse the energy of your room.
RABBIT
Love: If you are in a long-term relationship, this is a good day to talk about your next plans as a couple.
Health: Avoid too much salty food, watch your blood pressure.
Career: A good day to start training or a learning program.
Wealth: You will receive a simple tip that you can use to grow your income, listen to advice.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow paper under your wallet to let money flow.
DRAGON
Love: There is something you want to say but you are holding it back, try to express it today to feel lighter.
Health: Eat soup with ginger or garlic to strengthen the body.
Career: A former client or contact will reach out again for a proposal.
Wealth: A good day to start a new investment, even a small one.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Place a white quartz in your working area to clear confusion.
SNAKE
Love: If you no longer feel the spark, it is time to face the truth, you deserve to be happy.
Health: Do not let yourself get soaked in the rain, it is time to strengthen your immunity.
Career: A mentor or colleague will give you guidance for faster career growth.
Wealth: There is an old debt to pay, better to start little by little.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue pouch in your bag to protect you from unexpected expenses.
HORSE
Love: Not all “I’m fine” really means fine, talk seriously with your partner.
Health: Eat vegetables with fiber such as kangkong or okra for digestive balance.
Career: You have a new strategy in mind, it is good to pitch it this week.
Wealth: You can price your product higher, it is time to earn properly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Place a yellow pouch with 7 coins on your working table to kickstart good fortune.
GOAT
Love: You may meet someone from the past, be careful of rekindling something that is not yet healed.
Health: Get enough rest at night, you may become irritable if you lack sleep.
Career: A new responsibility will be given to you, use it as a stepping stone.
Wealth: A good day to realign your business goals.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a red string bracelet to let the energy of support and loyalty flow.
MONKEY
Love: Do not ignore the person who consistently shows concern, they might be the one for you.
Health: Eat eggs, tofu, or nuts for brain focus.
Career: You may be assigned to a new team, use this to expand your skills.
Wealth: There is a chance to sell an item that has been in stock for a long time.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green crystal in the business or cash area to let income flow again.
ROOSTER
Love: Good news is coming for the two of you, possibly wedding, baby, or house.
Health: Avoid sitting for too long, stretch during breaks.
Career: Someone will refer you for a better opportunity.
Wealth: You may receive an advance or incentive today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold charm above your working calendar.
DOG
Love: Do not be afraid to love again, you are more whole now and you know what you want.
Health: Keep your back and neck dry, especially if you are always
in air conditioning.
Career: An offer or side hustle will come this week, be alert.
Wealth: You can increase your rates or service fees, you are worth it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Place a white stone on the altar to clear remaining obstacles to success.
PIG
Love: If your heart is ready to love again, open yourself up, it may come from where you least expect.
Health: Drink plenty of water
to maintain good digestion.
Career: Someone you know can help with a new business idea, reconnect.
Wealth: You may receive a blessing from someone unexpected.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a blue coin pouch in the working corner to start a new financial cycle.