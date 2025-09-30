Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If you are single, there is a higher chance that you will meet someone with serious intentions.

Health: Drink warm ginger tea to avoid colds caused by the changing weather.

Career: A good day to create a vision board or goal list, you will be able to achieve it.

Wealth: Starting a new savings challenge is favorable for you.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green pouch under the table to activate a new cycle of income.