SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (1 October 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: If you are single, there is a higher chance that you will meet someone with serious intentions. 

Health: Drink warm ginger tea to avoid colds caused by the changing weather.

Career: A good day to create a vision board or goal list, you will be able to achieve it.

Wealth: Starting a new savings challenge is favorable for you.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green pouch under the table to activate a new cycle of income.

OX

Love: For newlyweds, this month is a good time to deepen the relationship.

Health: Relax tonight, it is time to recharge the body and mind.

Career: Someone will notice your hard work; they may be the bridge to your next step.

Wealth: Luck may come in business or online orders.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Put a red envelope with a coin in your bag for good luck next month.

TIGER

Love: If you are waiting for someone, maybe you are the one who needs to make the first move. 

Health: Keep your bed and windows clean, physical clutter also brings emotional delay.

Career: There is a new order or inquiry, be quick to reply.

Wealth: This is a lucky day for small earnings from a sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Light a red candle at noon to cleanse the energy of your room.

RABBIT

Love: If you are in a long-term relationship, this is a good day to talk about your next plans as a couple.

Health: Avoid too much salty food, watch your blood pressure.

Career: A good day to start training or a learning program.

Wealth: You will receive a simple tip that you can use to grow your income, listen to advice.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a yellow paper under your wallet to let money flow.

DRAGON

Love: There is something you want to say but you are holding it back, try to express it today to feel lighter.

Health: Eat soup with ginger or garlic to strengthen the body.

Career: A former client or contact will reach out again for a proposal.

Wealth: A good day to start a new investment, even a small one.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Place a white quartz in your working area to clear confusion.

SNAKE

Love: If you no longer feel the spark, it is time to face the truth, you deserve to be happy.

Health: Do not let yourself get soaked in the rain, it is time to strengthen your immunity.

Career: A mentor or colleague will give you guidance for faster career growth.

Wealth: There is an old debt to pay, better to start little by little.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue pouch in your bag to protect you from unexpected expenses. 

HORSE

Love: Not all “I’m fine” really means fine, talk seriously with your partner.

Health: Eat vegetables with fiber such as kangkong or okra for digestive balance.

Career: You have a new strategy in mind, it is good to pitch it this week.

Wealth: You can price your product higher, it is time to earn properly.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Place a yellow pouch with 7 coins on your working table to kickstart good fortune.

GOAT

Love: You may meet someone from the past, be careful of rekindling something that is not yet healed.

Health: Get enough rest at night, you may become irritable if you lack sleep.

Career: A new responsibility will be given to you, use it as a stepping stone.

Wealth: A good day to realign your business goals.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a red string bracelet to let the energy of support and loyalty flow.

MONKEY

Love: Do not ignore the person who consistently shows concern, they might be the one for you.

Health: Eat eggs, tofu, or nuts for brain focus.

Career: You may be assigned to a new team, use this to expand your skills.

Wealth: There is a chance to sell an item that has been in stock for a long time.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green crystal in the business or cash area to let income flow again.

ROOSTER

Love: Good news is coming for the two of you, possibly wedding, baby, or house.

Health: Avoid sitting for too long, stretch during breaks.

Career: Someone will refer you for a better opportunity.

Wealth: You may receive an advance or incentive today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold charm above your working calendar.

DOG

Love: Do not be afraid to love again, you are more whole now and you know what you want.

Health: Keep your back and neck dry, especially if you are always 

in air conditioning.

Career: An offer or side hustle will come this week, be alert.

Wealth: You can increase your rates or service fees, you are worth it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Place a white stone on the altar to clear remaining obstacles to success.

PIG

Love: If your heart is ready to love again, open yourself up, it may come from where you least expect.

Health: Drink plenty of water 

to maintain good digestion.

Career: Someone you know can help with a new business idea, reconnect.

Wealth: You may receive a blessing from someone unexpected.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue coin pouch in the working corner to start a new financial cycle.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph